Cohu says restrictions on Huawei hurting customers

Reuters





July 8 (Reuters) - Semiconductor testing company Cohu Inc said on Monday U.S. restrictions on China'sHuawei Technologies Co Ltd is hurting its customers' business.

The United States restricted Huawei from buying U.S. goods in May, saying the firm's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The move ratcheted up trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





July 8 (Reuters) - Semiconductor testing company Cohu Inc said on Monday U.S. restrictions on China'sHuawei Technologies Co Ltd is hurting its customers' business.

The United States restricted Huawei from buying U.S. goods in May, saying the firm's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. The move ratcheted up trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.