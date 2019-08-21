Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Cohu, Inc. ( COHU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COHU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 57th quarter that COHU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.44, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COHU was $12.44, representing a -53.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.98 and a 0.4% increase over the 52 week low of $12.39.

COHU is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). COHU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports COHU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -123.66%, compared to an industry average of -27.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COHU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.