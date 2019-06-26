COHR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.99, changing hands as high as $135.21 per share. Coherent Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COHR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.10 per share, with $192.37 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $133.80.
