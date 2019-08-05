Coherent (COHR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Coherent Inc (Symbol: COHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $129.72, changing hands as low as $124.86 per share. Coherent Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COHR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.10 per share, with $192.37 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $125.22.
