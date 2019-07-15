Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. ( PSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.172 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that PSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.81, the dividend yield is 7.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSF was $28.81, representing a -0.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.96 and a 32.52% increase over the 52 week low of $21.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.