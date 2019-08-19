Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. ( PSF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.172 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that PSF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.6, the dividend yield is 7.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSF was $28.6, representing a -2.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.33 and a 31.55% increase over the 52 week low of $21.74.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.