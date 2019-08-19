Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, ( RNP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.124 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that RNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.02, the dividend yield is 6.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RNP was $23.02, representing a -0.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.05 and a 40.19% increase over the 52 week low of $16.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RNP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 0.85% over the last 100 days.