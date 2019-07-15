Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc (RQI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc ( RQI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RQI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that RQI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.07, the dividend yield is 6.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RQI was $14.07, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.36 and a 42.99% increase over the 52 week low of $9.84.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RQI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RQI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RQI as a top-10 holding:

YieldShares High Income ETF ( YYY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 2.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RQI at 4.36%.