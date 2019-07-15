Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( MIE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that MIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.91, the dividend yield is 9.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIE was $9.91, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.24 and a 43.62% increase over the 52 week low of $6.90.

