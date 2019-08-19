Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (MIE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( MIE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MIE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that MIE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.75, the dividend yield is 10.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIE was $8.75, representing a -20.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.05 and a 26.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.