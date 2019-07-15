Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc ( UTF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UTF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that UTF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.6, the dividend yield is 6.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTF was $26.6, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.82 and a 42.78% increase over the 52 week low of $18.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UTF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UTF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( FCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 6.15% over the last 100 days.