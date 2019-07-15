Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. (INB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. ( INB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that INB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.08, the dividend yield is 8.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INB was $9.08, representing a -6.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.76 and a 26.82% increase over the 52 week low of $7.16.

