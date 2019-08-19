Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. (INB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. ( INB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that INB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.77, the dividend yield is 8.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INB was $8.77, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.72 and a 22.49% increase over the 52 week low of $7.16.

