Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( FOF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that FOF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.11, the dividend yield is 7.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOF was $13.11, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.40 and a 29.93% increase over the 52 week low of $10.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,