Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. ( FOF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that FOF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.56, the dividend yield is 8.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FOF was $12.56, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.34 and a 24.48% increase over the 52 week low of $10.09.

