Cohen & Steers August AUM Up on Market Appreciation, Inflows

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $69.6 billion as of Aug 31, 2019, up 3% from the prior-month level of $67.5 billion. Market appreciation of $2 billion and net inflows of $240 million were partly offset by distributions of $186 million.
Both July and August AUM balance included model-based portfolios, which were previously classified as assets under advisement. These portfolios, totaling $4.4 billion as of Jul 31, 2019, are managed within discretionary accounts and associated revenues are included in portfolio consulting and other.
The company recorded total institutional accounts of $30.9 billion at the end of the month, up 2.8% on a sequential basis. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $14.5 billion as of Aug 31 while the remaining were subadvisory accounts.
Cohen & Steers recorded $29 billion in open-end funds, up 3.8% from the $27.9 billion recorded a month ago. Also, closed-end funds were $9.6 billion, up 1.7% from July 2019.
With operations across the globe, the company benefits largely from its well-diversified AUM. However, escalating expenses mainly due to its continued expansion efforts will keep hindering its bottom-line growth.
Shares of the company have surged 53.4% so far this year compared with 14.2% rally of the industry
.
. Performance and Upcoming Releases
Franklin Resources BEN
announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $690.6 billion for August 2019. Results displayed 2.7% decrease from $709.5 billion recorded as of Jul 31, 2019. Net outflows and net market declines led to this downside.
Invesco IVZ
and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB
are expected to report August AUM figures in the next few days. Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
