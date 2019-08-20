Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTSH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CTSH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.86, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTSH was $61.86, representing a -21.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.59 and a 9.04% increase over the 52 week low of $56.73.

CTSH is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). CTSH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports CTSH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.51%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTSH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.