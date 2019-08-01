Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CTSH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.74, changing hands as high as $67.78 per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTSH's low point in its 52 week range is $56.73 per share, with $78.835 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $67.75.
