Cognizant profit rises, fueled by demand in financial sector

By Reuters

July 31 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 11.6% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as clients in the financial industry spent more on information technology services.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of $509 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, up from $456 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: CTSH


