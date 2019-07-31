Cognizant profit rises, fueled by demand in financial sector

Shutterstock photo





July 31 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 11.6% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as clients in the financial industry spent more on information technology services.

The consulting and outsourcing services provider reported net income of $509 million, or 90 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, up from $456 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

