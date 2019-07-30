Cognex (CGNX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.88, changing hands as high as $46.12 per share. Cognex Corp shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.88 per share, with $59.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.11.
