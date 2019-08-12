Coffee Stock Wars: Starbucks, McDonald's, Dunkin' & Upstarts

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains and guest Madeleine Johnson dive into the world of coffee to see how the major publicly traded firms from Starbucks SBUX to Dunkin' DNKN have performed. The episode also addresses some upstarts and the broader coffee market to see which companies appear best suited for long-term success.

Starbucks, Dunkin', and McDonald's MCD are the most well-known public coffee companies in the U.S. All three have also seen their stock prices surge in 2019, with SBUX as the standout winner so far. On top of that, the three U.S. giants have all focused on digital expansion and delivery in recent years as everyone from Walmart WMT and Target TGT to Chipotle CMG expand their offerings in the Amazon AMZN -obsessed retail age. The three chains all have deals with either Grubhub GRUB or UberEats UBER , and DNKN's Beyond Meat BYND trial could be the start of a larger plant-based push.

The global coffee market is also in the midst of extremely low prices. In fact, the price of arabica, which is considered the premium variety of bean grown mainly in Brazil, fell 9% last month to $1 a pound. Back in May, arabica slipped to as low as $0.88 per pound. This was its cheapest price in over 10 years. The downturn in prices has helped larger coffee sellers, but hurt many famers, particularly in Central and South America.

Meanwhile, companies such as Nestlé S.A. NSRGY and The J. M. Smucker Company SJM have expanded their in-home coffee reach. On top of that, Coca-Cola KO spent $5 billion to buy Costa Limited last summer in an effort to expand its growing non-soda portfolio. Investors should also pay attention to Chinese upstart Luckin Coffee Inc. LK , which went public in May, along with many other smaller companies trying to grab their share of the global coffee market.

As a reminder, if you feel that we missed something, or if you have any topic suggestions, shoot us an email at podcast@zacks.com. Make sure to check out all of our other audio content at zacks.com/podcasts, and remember to subscribe and leave us a rating wherever you listen to your podcasts. Interested investors can also check out Madeleine Johnson's Income Investor portfolio.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

