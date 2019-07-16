Coffee harvest at Brazil's largest co-op at quickest pace since 2012

Reuters





SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Harvesting at the farms that make up Brazil's largest coffee cooperative reached 66.4% of expected production by July 12, the quickest pace for this time of the year since at least 2012, Cooxupé said on Tuesday.

The harvest is 20 percentage points ahead of last year's comparable number. Producers say irregular weather this year caused beans to mature early, and necessitated the quicker pace of this year's field work.

Cooxupé is the world's largest coffee cooperative and also Brazil'sNo. 1 exporter. It mostly operates in the Cerrado and South regions in top producing state Minas Gerais but has also associate farmers in neighboring Sao Paulo state.

See below a comparison of the harvesting pace in the Cooxupé area in the last years.

HARVEST PACE - COOXUPÉ YEAR % OF EXPECTED PRODUCTION 2012 41.94% 2013 45.64% 2014 59.53% 2015 34.20% 2016 51.04% 2017 56.93% 2018 46.29% 2019 66.40%