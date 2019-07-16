Quantcast

Coffee harvest at Brazil's largest co-op at quickest pace since 2012

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Harvesting at the farms that make up Brazil's largest coffee cooperative reached 66.4% of expected production by July 12, the quickest pace for this time of the year since at least 2012, Cooxupé said on Tuesday.

The harvest is 20 percentage points ahead of last year's comparable number. Producers say irregular weather this year caused beans to mature early, and necessitated the quicker pace of this year's field work.

Cooxupé is the world's largest coffee cooperative and also Brazil'sNo. 1 exporter. It mostly operates in the Cerrado and South regions in top producing state Minas Gerais but has also associate farmers in neighboring Sao Paulo state.

See below a comparison of the harvesting pace in the Cooxupé area in the last years.

HARVEST PACE - COOXUPÉ

YEAR

% OF EXPECTED PRODUCTION

2012

41.94%

2013

45.64%

2014

59.53%

2015

34.20%

2016

51.04%

2017

56.93%

2018

46.29%

2019

66.40%





This article appears in: Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar