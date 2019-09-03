COF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.79, changing hands as low as $84.47 per share. Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, COF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.90 per share, with $100.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.77.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »