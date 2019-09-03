Quantcast

COF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.79, changing hands as low as $84.47 per share. Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Capital One Financial Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, COF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.90 per share, with $100.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $84.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: COF


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?