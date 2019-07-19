Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc (CVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 22, 2019

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc ( CVLY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CVLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.75, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVLY was $22.75, representing a -26.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.94 and a 15.78% increase over the 52 week low of $19.65.

CVLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). CVLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9.

