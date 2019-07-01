Coco-Cola free to sell energy drink under Monster contract - Arbitration panel

Reuters





July 1 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Monday an arbitration tribunal informed the beverage maker that it could sell its energy drink under the terms of the contract with Monster Beverage Corp .

The soda maker was in arbitration with Monster Beverage over the launch of Coca-Cola Energy, as it would put the company in direct competition with Monster and violate their initial agreement in 2015.

