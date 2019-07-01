Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $51.60, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 3.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.8% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

KO will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 23, 2019. On that day, KO is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.57 billion, up 7.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $34.97 billion, which would represent changes of +0.48% and +9.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.77, so we one might conclude that KO is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

