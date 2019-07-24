Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. ( COKE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased COKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 103rd quarter that COKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $289.77, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COKE was $289.77, representing a -29.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $413.39 and a 113.68% increase over the 52 week low of $135.61.

COKE is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ( BUD ). COKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.34.

