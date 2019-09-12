Coca-Cola Company (KO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.77, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KO was $54.77, representing a -2.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.92 and a 23.77% increase over the 52 week low of $44.25.

KO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Pepsico, Inc. ( PEP ) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ( BUD ). KO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports KO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.15%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KO as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF ( VDC )

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples ( XLP )

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IECS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 7.51% over the last 100 days. VDC has the highest percent weighting of KO at 9.95%.