Quantcast

Cobham's biggest shareholder says Advent offer for company not 'compelling'

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The biggest investor in defence company Cobham , Silchester International Investors, said late Thursday that it did not consider a $5 billion offer for the company from private equity firm Advent International as 'compelling'.

Silchester, which owns 11.8% of Cobham, said the company had a strong balance sheet that could be improved further, possibly through the sale of its Australian business.

The London-based fund also called on Cobham's board to "seek and respond" to other potential bidders, and suggested the company would have strategic value to a buyer with significant North American interests.

On Thursday, Advent offered to pay 4 billion pounds for Cobham, known for its pioneering air-to-air refuelling technology. The price of 165 pence a share represented a 50% premium to the three-month average price.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar