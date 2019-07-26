Cobham buyout backed with £2.5bn of debt

Shutterstock photo





July 26 - Private equity firm Advent is backing its £4bn buyout of UK defence and aerospace group Cobham with £2.517bn of interim loans.

The financing comprises £1.985bn-equivalent of senior facilities and a £532m-equivalent second lien facility.

The senior facilities include a £1.71bn-equivalent seven-year Term Loan B comprising a euro tranche and a US dollar tranche at the borrower's discretion.

The TLB has no financial covenant.

There is also a £275m 5.5-year multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) that pays 425bp over Libor with a 0% floor and 50bp commitment fee.

The RCF includes a springing senior secured leverage covenant with 40% cushion in opening consolidated Ebitda with assumed full utilisation of Facility B and 40% utilisation of the RCF.

Margins on the senior facilities step up and down depending on leverage.

The eight-year second lien facility, of which £266m is pre-placed, pays a margin of 825bp over Libor with a 1% floor. The second lien has no financial covenants.

The financing is underwritten and arranged by financial advisers Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs with a group of funds also acting as lenders.

Paul Hastings is advising the banks on the financing.

Advent's offer of 165 pence in cash for each Cobham share represents a 50.3% premium to the average share price over the last three months, Cobham said.