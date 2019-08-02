CNXN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.08, changing hands as high as $39.43 per share. PC Connection, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 18.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNXN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CNXN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.04 per share, with $43.0477 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.49.
