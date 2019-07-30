CNX Resources (CNX) Reports In-Line Q2 Earnings, Tweaks View

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.





Total revenues of $605.1 million in the second quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368 million by 64.4%.CNX Resources registered a 9.7% year-over-year increase in gas sales volumes to 134.5 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) in the quarter under review. The increase was primarily attributable to higher Marcellus shale volumes.On a consolidated basis, the company reported net income of $193 million compared with $61 million in second-quarter 2018.

Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $32.6 million, up from $17.2 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Total long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2019 was $2,618.4 million, higher than $2,378.2 million on Dec 31, 2018.



Cash from operating activities in first-half 2019 was $560.7 million, up 24.3% from $450.9 million in the comparable prior-year period.



Capital expenditure during the first six months of 2019 was $628.4 million, higher than $496.7 million in the comparable year-ago period.



Guidance



CNX Resources' 2019 capital expenditure guidance is projected in the range of $1,205-$1,275 million. The company now expects 2019 production in the range of 510-530 Bcfe, up from the previous guided range of 495-515 Bcfe.

CNX Resources expects 2020 production in the band of 570-595 Bcfe, which equates to a 12% annual increase, based on the midpoint of the guided range.



Zacks Rank



CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Upcoming Releases



