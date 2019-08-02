CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

CNX Midstream Partners LP ( CNXM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.387 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CNXM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.43, the dividend yield is 10.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNXM was $15.43, representing a -26.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.96 and a 14.89% increase over the 52 week low of $13.43.

CNXM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). CNXM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CNXM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.95%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNXM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNXM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNXM as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -1.02% over the last 100 days.