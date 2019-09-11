Quantcast

CNP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.40, changing hands as high as $30.01 per share. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: CenterPoint Energy, Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.735 per share, with $31.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.86.

