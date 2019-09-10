CNOOC Limited (CEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

CNOOC Limited ( CEO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $3.766 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.84% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $153.92, the dividend yield is 9.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEO was $153.92, representing a -23.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $202.38 and a 10.12% increase over the 52 week low of $139.77.

CEO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). Zacks Investment Research reports CEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.58%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF ( FTRI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an decrease of -6.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEO at 9.4%.