CNO Financial's (CNO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Fall Y/Y

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO reported second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Meanwhile, the bottom line dipped 2% year over year, mainly due to lower revenues.





Further, in the quarter under review, CNO Financial's total revenues declined 6.3% year over year to $980 million, mainly due to lower insurance policy income and net investment income. However, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%.Total collected premiums were $962.2 million, up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter's level, mainly driven by Bankers Life segment.New annualized premiums for life and health products amounted to $85.2 million, up 4.2% from the year-ago period.First-year collected premiums totaled $421 million, up 22% from the year-earlier quarter's tally, primarily banking on the contribution by Bankers Life segment.

Quarterly Segment Update



Bankers Life



Total collected premiums were $705.2 million, up 8% year over year, aided by annuity.



New annualized premiums for life and health products increased 1.3% year over year to $39.4 million.



Washington National



Total collected premiums of $176.9 million were up 4.6% year over year.



New Annualized premiums from life and health products were $26.2 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago figure.



Colonial Penn



Total collected premiums were $76.7 million, up 4% year over year.



New annualized premiums were $19.6 million, up 16% from the amount recorded in the comparable quarter last year.



Long-Term Care in Run-Off



Total collected premiums were $3.4 million, down 92.8% year over year.



The long-term care business was ceded under a 100% indemnity coinsurance agreement in the third quarter of 2018.



Financial Update



Unrestricted cash and investments held by CNO Financial's holding company were $264 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up 20% from 2018 end.



Debt-to-capital ratio was 18.9% as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with 21.4% at the end of 2018.



Securities Repurchase and Divided Update



In the second quarter of 2019, the company returned shares worth $72.4 million and dividend worth $17.4 million.



Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Multiline Insurers



CNO Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Of the insurance industry players that have already reported second-quarter results, the bottom-line figures of The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV earnings missed the same.

