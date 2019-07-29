CNK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.19, changing hands as high as $39.35 per share. Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CNK's low point in its 52 week range is $34.03 per share, with $43.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $39.36.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »