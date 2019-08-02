CNH Industrial's (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI reported adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents in second-quarter 2019, which rose 11% from the year-ago quarter's figure. Moreover, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.





Reportedly, adjusted net income rose to $430 million from $397 million recorded in second-quarter 2018.Consolidated revenues declined 5.9% from the year-ago quarter's level to $7.57 billion. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.83 billion. The company's net sales for Industrial Activities were $7.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was $527 million.Net sales in the Agricultural Equipment segment declined 7% year over year to $3.1 billion. Moreover, the segment's adjusted EBIT was $341 million, down $55 million from the year-ago quarter's tally.Construction Equipment segment's sales declined 5.3% year over year to $757 million. The adjusted EBIT was $25 million from $33 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.Revenues in the Commercial and Specialty vehicles slumped 6.6% year over year to $2.7 billion. The segment's adjusted EBIT was $100 million, up from $92 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.The Powertrain segment's revenues declined 7% year over year to $1.1 billion. The segment's adjusted EBIT was $102 million compared with $108 million in the second quarter of 2018.Revenues from the Financial Services segment declined 4.2% year over year to $519 million. Adjusted EBIT was $124 million, down $17 million from the prior-year quarter's figure.

Financial Details



CNH Industrial had cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2019 compared with $5 billion as of Dec 31, 2018. The company's debt was $24.4 billion as of Jun 30 compared with $24 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.



At the end of the second quarter, CNH Industrial's net cash outflow from operations was $503 million compared with cash inflow of $727 million in the prior-year quarter.



Outlook



The company reiterated its projection for 2019. For the current year, it projects roughly $27-$27.5 billion in Industrial Activities' net sales and adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of 84-88 cents. Net debt of Industrial Activities at the end of 2019 is expected between $200 million and $400 million.



Currently, CNH Industrial has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



