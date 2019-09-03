CNH Industrial to split business in two, list truck and bus division

Shutterstock photo





MILAN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial , said on Tuesday it planned to split its operations in two to create two more focused businesses.

CNH Industrial plans to complete the revamp by early 2021, creating a company to run its agriculture and construction operations and another, which it would publicly list, to run its truck, bus and engine assets.

