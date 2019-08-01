Quantcast

CNH Industrial cuts year sales forecasts but sticks to EPS guidance

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial , trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue but maintained its guidance on profits after lower sales volumes and exchange rates weighed on results at the Italian-American machinery maker in the second quarter.

CNH Industrial now expects to book fully-year net sales from industrial activities of between $27 billion and $27.5 billion, versus previous guidance of approximately $28 billion.

The company, which makes most of its profit from farming machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, confirmed it expected adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of between $0.84 and $0.88 this year.

The company's main shareholder is Exor , the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: CNHI ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar