CNH Industrial cuts year sales forecasts but sticks to EPS guidance

Shutterstock photo





MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial , trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue but maintained its guidance on profits after lower sales volumes and exchange rates weighed on results at the Italian-American machinery maker in the second quarter.

CNH Industrial now expects to book fully-year net sales from industrial activities of between $27 billion and $27.5 billion, versus previous guidance of approximately $28 billion.

The company, which makes most of its profit from farming machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, confirmed it expected adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of between $0.84 and $0.88 this year.

The company's main shareholder is Exor , the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family.