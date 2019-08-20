CNH Industrial (CNHI) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.5% Higher

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company-as the stock is now down 8.7% in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.CNH Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

CNH Industrial N.V. Price

CNH Industrial N.V. price | CNH Industrial N.V. Quote

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may consider Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



