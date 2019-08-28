CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

CNB Financial Corporation ( CCNE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CCNE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.05, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCNE was $26.05, representing a -19.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.41 and a 21.56% increase over the 52 week low of $21.43.

CCNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). CCNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports CCNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.48%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

