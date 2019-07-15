CMTL vs. IDCC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Wireless Equipment sector have probably already heard of Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and InterDigital (IDCC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Comtech Telecommunications and InterDigital are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CMTL has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CMTL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 32.11, while IDCC has a forward P/E of 109.36. We also note that CMTL has a PEG ratio of 6.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IDCC currently has a PEG ratio of 7.29.

Another notable valuation metric for CMTL is its P/B ratio of 1.29. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IDCC has a P/B of 2.56.

Based on these metrics and many more, CMTL holds a Value grade of B, while IDCC has a Value grade of D.

CMTL sticks out from IDCC in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CMTL is the better option right now.