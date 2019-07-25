CMS Energy's (CMS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 33 cents, down 32.7% year over year. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 25%.





In the quarter under review, CMS Energy's operating revenues summed $1,445 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,456 million by 0.8%. The top line also fell 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.The company's operating expenses declined 0.8% to $1,227 million in the quarter under review.Operating income in the second quarter was $218 million, down 14.5% from $255 million in the year-ago quarter.CMS Energy's interest charges were $131 million, up 17% from $112 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $312 million as of Jun 30, 2019, up from $153 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



As of Jun 30, 2019, total debt, capital leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $12,135 million, up from $11,500 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



At the end of the first half of 2019, cash from operating activities amounted to $1,185 million compared with $1,416 million in the first half of 2018.



2019 Guidance



CMS Energy reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for 2019, indicating 6-8% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



Zacks Rank



