CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

CMS Energy Corporation ( CMS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.382 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.56, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMS was $58.56, representing a -1.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.54 and a 24.12% increase over the 52 week low of $47.18.

CMS is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). CMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports CMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.97%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF ( PUI )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMV )

Innovator ETFs Trust II ( LVHB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LVHB with an increase of 8.87% over the last 100 days. PUI has the highest percent weighting of CMS at 4.02%.