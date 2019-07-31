CME reports lower second quarter earnings

Reuters





NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - CME Group , one of the world's largest exchange operators, on Wednesday reported a drop in second quarter earnings, driven in part by higher expenses as the company integrates its recent $5 billion acquisition of trading platform operator NEX.

Net income fell to $513.8 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $566.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, a year earlier.

