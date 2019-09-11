Quantcast

CM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.47, changing hands as high as $80.97 per share. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CM's low point in its 52 week range is $72.96 per share, with $96.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.84.

