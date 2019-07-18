Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Clough Global Opportunities Fund ( GLO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.088 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.42, the dividend yield is 11.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $9.42, representing a -18.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.49 and a 23.46% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GLO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GLO as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust ( EMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMDV with an increase of 2.26% over the last 100 days.