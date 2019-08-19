Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Clough Global Opportunities Fund ( GLO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.41, the dividend yield is 11.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLO was $9.41, representing a -17.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.40 and a 23.33% increase over the 52 week low of $7.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.