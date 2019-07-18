Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Clough Global Equity Fund ( GLQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GLQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.76, the dividend yield is 10.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GLQ was $12.76, representing a -19.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.84 and a 30.07% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GLQ Dividend History page.